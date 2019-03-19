All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT

4966 White Sanderling Ct · No Longer Available
Palm River-Clair Mel
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

4966 White Sanderling Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Super opportunity to rent a home in beautiful Harvest Creek, a gated section of the Magnolia Park community offering easy access to Tampa, Brandon and MacDill AFB. No more stressful commutes! This home has two ample sized bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom and walk-in closets. The master bath has dual sinks and a large vanity. The bonus area would make a perfect office or playroom. The spacious kitchen boasts abundant cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a pantry for additional storage. The living and dining area has laminate floors and a triple slider that overlooks the backyard. Half bath downstairs. Enjoy the community amenities - a big sparkling pool and playground for the tots! Inside laundry room includes washer and dryer. One car garage. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have any available units?
4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have?
Some of 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers parking.
Does 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT has a pool.
Does 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have accessible units?
No, 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
