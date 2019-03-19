4966 WHITE SANDERLING COURT

Amenities

Super opportunity to rent a home in beautiful Harvest Creek, a gated section of the Magnolia Park community offering easy access to Tampa, Brandon and MacDill AFB. No more stressful commutes! This home has two ample sized bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom and walk-in closets. The master bath has dual sinks and a large vanity. The bonus area would make a perfect office or playroom. The spacious kitchen boasts abundant cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a pantry for additional storage. The living and dining area has laminate floors and a triple slider that overlooks the backyard. Half bath downstairs. Enjoy the community amenities - a big sparkling pool and playground for the tots! Inside laundry room includes washer and dryer. One car garage. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).