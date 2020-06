Amenities

Adorable Newly Remodeled Mobile Home for Rent with 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths ; Large Living Room on Quarter Acre Lot at the end of a Street with in a very Central location. Has nice sized Carport and a big Screened Patio on the Entrance. House has been recently remodeled and has new roof and is nicely cleaned painted and renovated inside. There is a Sliding door facing the the other fenced side of the lot. House has Central AC with new Air Ducts....No restrictions for Boats and Motor Homes and the like... Located just East of H/way 41 on Maddison Ave, just off 78th St and H/way 301 on the East side. Almost a mile from Interstate 75 Ramp and Cross Town Expressway is very close as well. Please call if you want to see the Inside. Very Cozy House for Cozy family! Contact/ Text Info Jay 813-618-0181.

No Pets Allowed



