Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

4754 Chatterton Way

4754 Chatterton Way · No Longer Available
Location

4754 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
GORGEOUS 2BR/2.5BA TOWNHOME IN RIVERVIEW - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN RIVERVIEW. 1,280 SQ FT. HOME FEATURES CHEF'S DELITE KITCHEN, GRANITE/STAINLESS APPLIANCES, AND DARK CHERRY WOOD CABINETS BOTH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, 2 FULL BATHS UP, ONE HALF BATH DOWN, AND UPDATED LIGHTING. HOME HAS EASY ACCESS TO I-75 AND THE CROSSTOWN. LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, DINING, GAS STATIONS, PHARMACY, AND GROCERIES. WATER IS INCLUDED AND ALSO YOUR PERSONAL PARKING SPACE RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE UNIT. NO PETS ALLOWED! THIS TOWN-HOME IS A MUST SEE AND WILL NOT LAST LONG!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 Chatterton Way have any available units?
4754 Chatterton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4754 Chatterton Way have?
Some of 4754 Chatterton Way's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 Chatterton Way currently offering any rent specials?
4754 Chatterton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 Chatterton Way pet-friendly?
No, 4754 Chatterton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4754 Chatterton Way offer parking?
Yes, 4754 Chatterton Way offers parking.
Does 4754 Chatterton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4754 Chatterton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 Chatterton Way have a pool?
Yes, 4754 Chatterton Way has a pool.
Does 4754 Chatterton Way have accessible units?
No, 4754 Chatterton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 Chatterton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4754 Chatterton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4754 Chatterton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4754 Chatterton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
