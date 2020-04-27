4754 Chatterton Way

Amenities

GORGEOUS 2BR/2.5BA TOWNHOME IN RIVERVIEW - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN RIVERVIEW. 1,280 SQ FT. HOME FEATURES CHEF'S DELITE KITCHEN, GRANITE/STAINLESS APPLIANCES, AND DARK CHERRY WOOD CABINETS BOTH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, 2 FULL BATHS UP, ONE HALF BATH DOWN, AND UPDATED LIGHTING. HOME HAS EASY ACCESS TO I-75 AND THE CROSSTOWN. LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, DINING, GAS STATIONS, PHARMACY, AND GROCERIES. WATER IS INCLUDED AND ALSO YOUR PERSONAL PARKING SPACE RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE UNIT. NO PETS ALLOWED! THIS TOWN-HOME IS A MUST SEE AND WILL NOT LAST LONG!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343



No Pets Allowed



