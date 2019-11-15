All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated November 15 2019 at 7:06 PM

4738 White Sanderling Ct

4738 Whire Sanderling Court · No Longer Available
Location

4738 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhome in gated Community of Magnolia Park. Large family room, great for entertaining, leads out to an open patio. Fully appointed kitchen with expresso color cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances ample breakfast bar. Plus a loft for entertainment or an office gives you plenty of personal space on the second floor. Master suite has double sinks, a walk-in tile shower, and walk in closet and is quite spacious. Inside laundry room. One car garage. Rent includes water. This home is located in a very desirable, gated townhome community which offers a beautiful pool, cabanas, playground, the location is central to all major shopping, highways, and restaurants. Macdill Airforce Base , Tampa International Airport, Beaches. This is easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 White Sanderling Ct have any available units?
4738 White Sanderling Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4738 White Sanderling Ct have?
Some of 4738 White Sanderling Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 White Sanderling Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4738 White Sanderling Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 White Sanderling Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4738 White Sanderling Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4738 White Sanderling Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4738 White Sanderling Ct offers parking.
Does 4738 White Sanderling Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4738 White Sanderling Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 White Sanderling Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4738 White Sanderling Ct has a pool.
Does 4738 White Sanderling Ct have accessible units?
No, 4738 White Sanderling Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 White Sanderling Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4738 White Sanderling Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4738 White Sanderling Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4738 White Sanderling Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

