4030 Watercove Dr.

A GREAT LOCATION! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! Lovely Pavilion Home with Flexible Living Areas featuring a roomy Living/Dining Room and a Family Room - OR you could have a large Dining Room and a Large Living Room - you can be creative with the space and make it your own! Split Bedroom layout with Master towards the back of the house. Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet and Master Bath with, Dual Sinks and Shower. Great OUTDOOR SPACE! An extra large Screened Lanai for enjoying the great outdoors with a Jacuzzi (will be filled when tenant moves in) ! Pavilion offers an ultra-convenient location - I-75, Crosstown Expressway and I-4 in minutes. Plus new shopping and dining nearby. This lovely rental includes Community Clubhouse, FitnessCenter, Tennis Courts, Community Pool, Park and Playground