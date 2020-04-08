All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
4030 Watercove Dr.

4030 Watercove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4030 Watercove Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
A GREAT LOCATION! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! Lovely Pavilion Home with Flexible Living Areas featuring a roomy Living/Dining Room and a Family Room - OR you could have a large Dining Room and a Large Living Room - you can be creative with the space and make it your own! Split Bedroom layout with Master towards the back of the house. Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet and Master Bath with, Dual Sinks and Shower. Great OUTDOOR SPACE! An extra large Screened Lanai for enjoying the great outdoors with a Jacuzzi (will be filled when tenant moves in) ! Pavilion offers an ultra-convenient location - I-75, Crosstown Expressway and I-4 in minutes. Plus new shopping and dining nearby. This lovely rental includes Community Clubhouse, FitnessCenter, Tennis Courts, Community Pool, Park and Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 Watercove Dr. have any available units?
4030 Watercove Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4030 Watercove Dr. have?
Some of 4030 Watercove Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 Watercove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Watercove Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Watercove Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4030 Watercove Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4030 Watercove Dr. offer parking?
No, 4030 Watercove Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4030 Watercove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4030 Watercove Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Watercove Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4030 Watercove Dr. has a pool.
Does 4030 Watercove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4030 Watercove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Watercove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 Watercove Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4030 Watercove Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4030 Watercove Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
