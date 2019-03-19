4019 Wild Senna Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage

This beautiful two story 1634 sq. ft. "Hampton" townhome features an open concept main level floor plan with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft upstairs and a one car garage. Touchstone offers residents a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community

park. Call today for a showing of this great rental opportunity!