Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4019 Wild Senna Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4019 Wild Senna Blvd

4019 Wild Senna Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4019 Wild Senna Blvd, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
This beautiful two story 1634 sq. ft. "Hampton" townhome features an open concept main level floor plan with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft upstairs and a one car garage. Touchstone offers residents a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community
park. Call today for a showing of this great rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Wild Senna Blvd have any available units?
4019 Wild Senna Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4019 Wild Senna Blvd have?
Some of 4019 Wild Senna Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Wild Senna Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Wild Senna Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Wild Senna Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4019 Wild Senna Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4019 Wild Senna Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Wild Senna Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4019 Wild Senna Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 Wild Senna Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Wild Senna Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4019 Wild Senna Blvd has a pool.
Does 4019 Wild Senna Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4019 Wild Senna Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Wild Senna Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4019 Wild Senna Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 Wild Senna Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4019 Wild Senna Blvd has units with air conditioning.
