3726 CAT MINT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cats allowed garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar home. Plenty of space in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1548 sf home sitting on a nice sized lot without any properties in the back. The kitchen is open to a spacious great room and includes a breakfast bar and closet pantry. Upstairs you'll find your master suite with walk-in closet and huge walk-in shower. Ceramic tile is on the first floor and carpet can be found upstairs. Washer and dryer included too! Touchstone is perfectly located near the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway with all of the conveniences you need immediately surrounding your neighborhood. Schedule your viewing today. 3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!