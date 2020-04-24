All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3726 CAT MINT STREET
3726 CAT MINT STREET

3726 Cat Mint St · No Longer Available
Palm River-Clair Mel
Location

3726 Cat Mint St, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW Lennar home. Plenty of space in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1548 sf home sitting on a nice sized lot without any properties in the back. The kitchen is open to a spacious great room and includes a breakfast bar and closet pantry. Upstairs you'll find your master suite with walk-in closet and huge walk-in shower. Ceramic tile is on the first floor and carpet can be found upstairs. Washer and dryer included too! Touchstone is perfectly located near the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway with all of the conveniences you need immediately surrounding your neighborhood. Schedule your viewing today. 3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 CAT MINT STREET have any available units?
3726 CAT MINT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 3726 CAT MINT STREET have?
Some of 3726 CAT MINT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 CAT MINT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3726 CAT MINT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 CAT MINT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 CAT MINT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3726 CAT MINT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3726 CAT MINT STREET offers parking.
Does 3726 CAT MINT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3726 CAT MINT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 CAT MINT STREET have a pool?
No, 3726 CAT MINT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3726 CAT MINT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3726 CAT MINT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 CAT MINT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3726 CAT MINT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3726 CAT MINT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3726 CAT MINT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
