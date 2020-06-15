All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE

1722 Darlington Drive · (305) 680-3567
Location

1722 Darlington Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Clair Mel City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - CLAIR MEL CITY - COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CLAIR MEL CITY, ABUNDANCE OF WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN, ALSO IN BATHROOM, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, FENCED IN BACKYARD, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE, DINING AND SHOPPING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(305) 680-3567

(RLNE5849547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
