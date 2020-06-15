1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - CLAIR MEL CITY - COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CLAIR MEL CITY, ABUNDANCE OF WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN, ALSO IN BATHROOM, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, FENCED IN BACKYARD, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE, DINING AND SHOPPING.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

Section 8 Accepted



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(305) 680-3567



(RLNE5849547)