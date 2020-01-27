All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
1339 Warrington Way

1339 Warrington Way · No Longer Available
Location

1339 Warrington Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Clair Mel City

Amenities

carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
East Tampa Three Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This beautiful and newly painted 3 bedroom 1 bath home in east Tampa is rent ready now! Stove/Oven and Fridge will be replace prior to move in and home features a carport with Utility closet. Rent is $1,0500.00 a month, and a $1,050.00 security deposit is required prior to move-in. No pets or smoking allowed, unfortunately.

View the walk-through video here: https://youtu.be/OAMibPyBB6Y

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Unfortunately, this property is not part of the Section 8 program just yet.

Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5424930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 Warrington Way have any available units?
1339 Warrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 1339 Warrington Way have?
Some of 1339 Warrington Way's amenities include carport, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 Warrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Warrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Warrington Way pet-friendly?
No, 1339 Warrington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 1339 Warrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 1339 Warrington Way offers parking.
Does 1339 Warrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 Warrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Warrington Way have a pool?
No, 1339 Warrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 1339 Warrington Way have accessible units?
No, 1339 Warrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Warrington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 Warrington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 Warrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 Warrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.

