1339 Warrington Way

Amenities

carport range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

East Tampa Three Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This beautiful and newly painted 3 bedroom 1 bath home in east Tampa is rent ready now! Stove/Oven and Fridge will be replace prior to move in and home features a carport with Utility closet. Rent is $1,0500.00 a month, and a $1,050.00 security deposit is required prior to move-in. No pets or smoking allowed, unfortunately.



View the walk-through video here: https://youtu.be/OAMibPyBB6Y



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Unfortunately, this property is not part of the Section 8 program just yet.



Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5424930)