1338 WINDSOR WAY

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TAMPA - CLAIR MEL - REMODELED 3BR/2BA - This newly renovated 3BR/2BA home is located near restaurants, shopping and Downtown Tampa with the Crosstown Expressway/Selmon Expressway being just a few minutes away from the home. New AC for energy efficiency, new vinyl plank flooring, wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and much more. Large Master suite, Huge fenced backyard.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275.00 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com



(RLNE5307470)