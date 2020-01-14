All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
1338 WINDSOR WAY

1338 Windsor Way · No Longer Available
Location

1338 Windsor Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Clair Mel City

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TAMPA - CLAIR MEL - REMODELED 3BR/2BA - This newly renovated 3BR/2BA home is located near restaurants, shopping and Downtown Tampa with the Crosstown Expressway/Selmon Expressway being just a few minutes away from the home. New AC for energy efficiency, new vinyl plank flooring, wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and much more. Large Master suite, Huge fenced backyard.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275.00 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

(RLNE5307470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 WINDSOR WAY have any available units?
1338 WINDSOR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 1338 WINDSOR WAY have?
Some of 1338 WINDSOR WAY's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 WINDSOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1338 WINDSOR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 WINDSOR WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 WINDSOR WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1338 WINDSOR WAY offer parking?
No, 1338 WINDSOR WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1338 WINDSOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 WINDSOR WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 WINDSOR WAY have a pool?
No, 1338 WINDSOR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1338 WINDSOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 1338 WINDSOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 WINDSOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 WINDSOR WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 WINDSOR WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1338 WINDSOR WAY has units with air conditioning.

