Palm Coast, FL
5 Red Top Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

5 Red Top Lane

5 Red Top Lane · (386) 237-7688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Red Top Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Lehigh Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in desirable Lehigh Woods subdivision. Over 1600 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Spacious living room. Dining room. Breakfast nook. Lovely kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, plenty of counter space and pantry. Large master bedroom with adjoining master bath featuring: walk-in closet, double sinks and walk-in shower. All rooms nicely sized. 2 car garage. Slider glass doors lead out to a covered lanai that has lovely views of a large backyard, a great place for the kids to play and to entertain friends and family. Nearby features: US-1, Ralph Cater Park, Grand Reserve Golf Club, walking and biking paths, shopping, dining and just minutes to the beach. Call today to book a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Red Top Lane have any available units?
5 Red Top Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
Is 5 Red Top Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5 Red Top Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Red Top Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5 Red Top Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 5 Red Top Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5 Red Top Lane does offer parking.
Does 5 Red Top Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Red Top Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Red Top Lane have a pool?
No, 5 Red Top Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5 Red Top Lane have accessible units?
No, 5 Red Top Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Red Top Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Red Top Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Red Top Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Red Top Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
