5 Red Top Lane

Beautiful home located in desirable Lehigh Woods subdivision. Over 1600 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Spacious living room. Dining room. Breakfast nook. Lovely kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, plenty of counter space and pantry. Large master bedroom with adjoining master bath featuring: walk-in closet, double sinks and walk-in shower. All rooms nicely sized. 2 car garage. Slider glass doors lead out to a covered lanai that has lovely views of a large backyard, a great place for the kids to play and to entertain friends and family. Nearby features: US-1, Ralph Cater Park, Grand Reserve Golf Club, walking and biking paths, shopping, dining and just minutes to the beach. Call today to book a private showing!