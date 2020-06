Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous furnished large condo overlooking golf and pond! Available for yearly rental or 90 day minimum! Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community. This 2100 square feet 2 bedroom, 2 bath with lake views is superbly decorated with newer high end decorating, crown moldings and pillars show off the pride of ownership of this beautiful golf villa. Close to heated pool. Pipers Landing is only minutes from I-95 and golf club privileges are at extra cost.