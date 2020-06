Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Immaculate 1st floor town home with updates galore. This open concept villa boast a completely remodeled cooks kitchen with granite, newer appliances and tile and laminate flooring throughout. The Bathrooms have also been tastefully updated with designer finishes. There is even plenty of storage and a even a 1 car garage. High speed internet, basic cable and 3 DVRS are included in the rent. This property wont last! No pets