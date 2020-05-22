3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive

Amenities

Sawgrass Villas is a quiet subdivision of Key West Style Villas in a superb location. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, grounds maintenance and trash removal. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in Palm City. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and granite counter in both baths. Porcelain tile on the diagonal. Easy walk through private path to Palm City Elementary School, walk/bike to Hidden Oaks Middle School. Close to Publix and many restaurants. Easy commuter home as both highways are only minutes away.