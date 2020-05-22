All apartments in Palm City
3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:01 PM

3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive

3407 SW Sawgrass Villas Dr · (772) 631-4768
Location

3407 SW Sawgrass Villas Dr, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

Sawgrass Villas is a quiet subdivision of Key West Style Villas in a superb location. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, grounds maintenance and trash removal. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in Palm City. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and granite counter in both baths. Porcelain tile on the diagonal. Easy walk through private path to Palm City Elementary School, walk/bike to Hidden Oaks Middle School. Close to Publix and many restaurants. Easy commuter home as both highways are only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive have any available units?
3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm City.
Does 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive does offer parking.
Does 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive have a pool?
No, 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive have accessible units?
No, 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
