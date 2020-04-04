3291 SW Island Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Palm City 4 Bedroom - You'll want this spacious (2500 sqft) CBS 4 bedroom 3 bath home on one acre in gated Evergreen Golf Club. Generous room sizes. Elegant entry to a huge (28x22) tiled great room. Formal dining when you want it. A roomy kitchen with work island, plenty of counter space, cabinets and double pantry. Large (17x15) tiled family room with stone fireplace. Your comfortable master bedroom is 17x15. Check out your tastefully updated bath; granite double vanity, stylish tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Kickback, relax and enjoy the breezy screened porch and expansive fairway views. CALL Curtis 772-971-8199



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5420091)