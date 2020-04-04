All apartments in Palm City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:29 AM

3291 SW Island Way

3291 Southwest Island Way · (772) 971-8199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3291 Southwest Island Way, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3291 SW Island Way · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Palm City 4 Bedroom - You'll want this spacious (2500 sqft) CBS 4 bedroom 3 bath home on one acre in gated Evergreen Golf Club. Generous room sizes. Elegant entry to a huge (28x22) tiled great room. Formal dining when you want it. A roomy kitchen with work island, plenty of counter space, cabinets and double pantry. Large (17x15) tiled family room with stone fireplace. Your comfortable master bedroom is 17x15. Check out your tastefully updated bath; granite double vanity, stylish tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Kickback, relax and enjoy the breezy screened porch and expansive fairway views. CALL Curtis 772-971-8199

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5420091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3291 SW Island Way have any available units?
3291 SW Island Way has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3291 SW Island Way have?
Some of 3291 SW Island Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3291 SW Island Way currently offering any rent specials?
3291 SW Island Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3291 SW Island Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3291 SW Island Way is pet friendly.
Does 3291 SW Island Way offer parking?
No, 3291 SW Island Way does not offer parking.
Does 3291 SW Island Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3291 SW Island Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3291 SW Island Way have a pool?
No, 3291 SW Island Way does not have a pool.
Does 3291 SW Island Way have accessible units?
No, 3291 SW Island Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3291 SW Island Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3291 SW Island Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3291 SW Island Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3291 SW Island Way does not have units with air conditioning.
