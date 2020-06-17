1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful villa available in Palm City, FL, in a safe, secure, gated community. A lovely two bedroom unit with a full bath off the master bedroom and an additional bath off the second bedroom/den. Spacious living room with a well equipped kitchen for easy entertaining. Outdoor patio and back yard overlooking the golf course. Club House, restaurant and pool located within walking distance. Memberships available. Close to Restaurants, shops, banks, wellness-center, I-95 & Turnpike. Attached two car garage. Hurricane shutters included.