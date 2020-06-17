All apartments in Palm City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW

1871 Southwest Willowbend Lane · (772) 486-5709
Location

1871 Southwest Willowbend Lane, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful villa available in Palm City, FL, in a safe, secure, gated community. A lovely two bedroom unit with a full bath off the master bedroom and an additional bath off the second bedroom/den. Spacious living room with a well equipped kitchen for easy entertaining. Outdoor patio and back yard overlooking the golf course. Club House, restaurant and pool located within walking distance. Memberships available. Close to Restaurants, shops, banks, wellness-center, I-95 & Turnpike. Attached two car garage. Hurricane shutters included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW have any available units?
1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW have?
Some of 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm City.
Does 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW does offer parking.
Does 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW have a pool?
Yes, 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW has a pool.
Does 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW does not have units with air conditioning.
