6505 Emerald Dunes Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

6505 Emerald Dunes Drive

6505 Emerald Dunes Drive · (561) 469-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6505 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Emerald Dunes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
6505 Emerald Dunes Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Prop ID: 4C-036 07/14: Luxury resort setting with clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Gated community close to turnpike. Pets are welcome. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3626084 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive have any available units?
6505 Emerald Dunes Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive have?
Some of 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6505 Emerald Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive offer parking?
No, 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive has a pool.
Does 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6505 Emerald Dunes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
