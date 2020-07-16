All apartments in Palm Beach County
2559 Palm Deer Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:16 AM

2559 Palm Deer Drive

2559 Palm Deer Drive · (561) 827-0506
Location

2559 Palm Deer Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33470

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Dressage persons DREAM...A totally remodeled gated GUEST HOME with 1100 ft under air, very PRIVATE with all your needs...Beautifully decorated Master bedroom with separate living area, Big screen TV, Sofa & Chairs, closet & storage, Full Kitchen, Washer & dryer, Full bath with jetted Shower, private deck and access to an oasis swimming pool, 5 acres of land and most important one street away from WHITE FENCES Equestrian Facility and showgrounds. Landlord will split Satellite(cable) bill with Tenant. Internet, Electric, Lawn Care & pool service included in Rent. Act Quick!! The information herein is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed and may be subject to errors or omissions, and may be changed without notice. All measurements are approximate and ONLY reflect Guest House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2559 Palm Deer Drive have any available units?
2559 Palm Deer Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2559 Palm Deer Drive have?
Some of 2559 Palm Deer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2559 Palm Deer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2559 Palm Deer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2559 Palm Deer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2559 Palm Deer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 2559 Palm Deer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2559 Palm Deer Drive offers parking.
Does 2559 Palm Deer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2559 Palm Deer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2559 Palm Deer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2559 Palm Deer Drive has a pool.
Does 2559 Palm Deer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2559 Palm Deer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2559 Palm Deer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2559 Palm Deer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2559 Palm Deer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2559 Palm Deer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
