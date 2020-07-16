2559 Palm Deer Drive

Amenities

Dressage persons DREAM...A totally remodeled gated GUEST HOME with 1100 ft under air, very PRIVATE with all your needs...Beautifully decorated Master bedroom with separate living area, Big screen TV, Sofa & Chairs, closet & storage, Full Kitchen, Washer & dryer, Full bath with jetted Shower, private deck and access to an oasis swimming pool, 5 acres of land and most important one street away from WHITE FENCES Equestrian Facility and showgrounds. Landlord will split Satellite(cable) bill with Tenant. Internet, Electric, Lawn Care & pool service included in Rent. Act Quick!! The information herein is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed and may be subject to errors or omissions, and may be changed without notice. All measurements are approximate and ONLY reflect Guest House.