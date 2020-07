Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Location! Location! Location! Incredible opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom 3 Bath Townhome ideally located just off intracoastal in charming & gated boating community ''MARINERS COVE''. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Open Kitchen W/one level large island/breakfast bar. Kitchen has been designed and upgraded with custom solid wood cabinetry with pullouts in all the cabinets. Upgraded granite counter tops with overhang for added seating. Top of the line KitchenAid Stainless Steel Appliances. Extended Family Room with tile and wood flooring on first level and neutral color carpeting on the stairs and through-out the 2nd level. The private and secluded backyard/patio was laid out for entertainment in mind including brick pavers and just steps from the clubhouse and community...