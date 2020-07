Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Fantastic fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo situated on an interior lot over looking the golf course in the popular community of ''Vistas of Boca Lago'' Gorgeous updated kitchen. Master with king size bed. Guest room with two twin beds. Guest bathroom step in shower. Laundry inside...Screened Lanai over looking the golf course.. Community Pool and Clubhouse next to building.. Boca Lago has 27 hole Championship Golf course, Located in Central Boca near shops and Restaurants.