Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:17 PM

20931 Via Azalea

20931 Via Azalea · (954) 695-3498
Location

20931 Via Azalea, Palm Beach County, FL 33428
Mission Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2/1 Bathroom townhouse with covered garage. Renovated kitchen, bathroom and flooring. Kitchen with breakdast area, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous lighting fixtures thru out the townhouse. Master bedroom with walking closets, master bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub seperated. Laundry room on the second floor.
Highly desirable Mission Bay community featuring tennis courts, resort style pool, clubhouse, exercise room and much more to offer.
Near to restaurants, shopping, LA Fitness, banks, A+ Schools and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20931 Via Azalea have any available units?
20931 Via Azalea has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20931 Via Azalea have?
Some of 20931 Via Azalea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20931 Via Azalea currently offering any rent specials?
20931 Via Azalea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20931 Via Azalea pet-friendly?
No, 20931 Via Azalea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 20931 Via Azalea offer parking?
Yes, 20931 Via Azalea offers parking.
Does 20931 Via Azalea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20931 Via Azalea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20931 Via Azalea have a pool?
Yes, 20931 Via Azalea has a pool.
Does 20931 Via Azalea have accessible units?
No, 20931 Via Azalea does not have accessible units.
Does 20931 Via Azalea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20931 Via Azalea has units with dishwashers.
Does 20931 Via Azalea have units with air conditioning?
No, 20931 Via Azalea does not have units with air conditioning.
