20931 Via Azalea

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2/1 Bathroom townhouse with covered garage. Renovated kitchen, bathroom and flooring. Kitchen with breakdast area, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous lighting fixtures thru out the townhouse. Master bedroom with walking closets, master bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub seperated. Laundry room on the second floor.
Highly desirable Mission Bay community featuring tennis courts, resort style pool, clubhouse, exercise room and much more to offer.
Near to restaurants, shopping, LA Fitness, banks, A+ Schools and much more.