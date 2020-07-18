182 Waterford H

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool table media room tennis court

RENOVATED 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths VILLA located in desirable Waterford section. The unit has a breathtaking view of the big lake w/a bird sanctuary from front window. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher & microwave) & quartz counter tops. Newer Bathrooms contain bidets, Master bath boasts double sinks & seat in shower. The attached patio is enclosed & has separate area w/brand new front loading washer & dryer. Walking distance to club house & bus stop on corner. Enjoy the magnificent club house with theatre, the state of the art aquatic center, gyms, billiard room, restaurants, hair salon & tennis courts, pickle ball courts, golf course and FREE BUS SYSTEM. 55+ community/ANNUAL LEASE/UNFURNISHED ONLY.