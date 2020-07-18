All apartments in Palm Beach County
182 Waterford H
182 Waterford H

182 Waterford Way · (561) 706-3203
Location

182 Waterford Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Kings Point

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 726 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool table
media room
tennis court
RENOVATED 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths VILLA located in desirable Waterford section. The unit has a breathtaking view of the big lake w/a bird sanctuary from front window. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher & microwave) & quartz counter tops. Newer Bathrooms contain bidets, Master bath boasts double sinks & seat in shower. The attached patio is enclosed & has separate area w/brand new front loading washer & dryer. Walking distance to club house & bus stop on corner. Enjoy the magnificent club house with theatre, the state of the art aquatic center, gyms, billiard room, restaurants, hair salon & tennis courts, pickle ball courts, golf course and FREE BUS SYSTEM. 55+ community/ANNUAL LEASE/UNFURNISHED ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Waterford H have any available units?
182 Waterford H has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 182 Waterford H have?
Some of 182 Waterford H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Waterford H currently offering any rent specials?
182 Waterford H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Waterford H pet-friendly?
No, 182 Waterford H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 182 Waterford H offer parking?
No, 182 Waterford H does not offer parking.
Does 182 Waterford H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Waterford H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Waterford H have a pool?
No, 182 Waterford H does not have a pool.
Does 182 Waterford H have accessible units?
No, 182 Waterford H does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Waterford H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 Waterford H has units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Waterford H have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Waterford H does not have units with air conditioning.
