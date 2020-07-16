12019 Roma Road

Amenities

Dec 2020 - May 2021 is rented. A tastefully decorated, 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home on a canal with golf course & lake views. Enjoy a breathtaking and tranquil view as you enjoy this fully furnished and turnkey property in one of the most sought after active adult communities in the heart of Boynton Beach. This property boasts an open floor plan, split bedrooms, large kitchen great for entertaining and expansive views of gorgeous sunsets! An upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, tile flooring throughout, crown moulding throughout, hurricane impact front door, and lots of storage space. Centrally located and close to shops, shopping centers, movies, restaurants, highways, downtown Delray Beach, Lake Ida dog park, and much more. The clubhouse offers many activities.