All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 12019 Roma Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
12019 Roma Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

12019 Roma Road

12019 Roma Road · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12019 Roma Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33437

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
garage
Dec 2020 - May 2021 is rented. A tastefully decorated, 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home on a canal with golf course & lake views. Enjoy a breathtaking and tranquil view as you enjoy this fully furnished and turnkey property in one of the most sought after active adult communities in the heart of Boynton Beach. This property boasts an open floor plan, split bedrooms, large kitchen great for entertaining and expansive views of gorgeous sunsets! An upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, tile flooring throughout, crown moulding throughout, hurricane impact front door, and lots of storage space. Centrally located and close to shops, shopping centers, movies, restaurants, highways, downtown Delray Beach, Lake Ida dog park, and much more. The clubhouse offers many activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12019 Roma Road have any available units?
12019 Roma Road has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12019 Roma Road have?
Some of 12019 Roma Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12019 Roma Road currently offering any rent specials?
12019 Roma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12019 Roma Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12019 Roma Road is pet friendly.
Does 12019 Roma Road offer parking?
Yes, 12019 Roma Road offers parking.
Does 12019 Roma Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12019 Roma Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12019 Roma Road have a pool?
No, 12019 Roma Road does not have a pool.
Does 12019 Roma Road have accessible units?
No, 12019 Roma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12019 Roma Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12019 Roma Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12019 Roma Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12019 Roma Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12019 Roma Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
ARIUM Boca Raton
6925 Town Harbour Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1
Juno Beach, FL 33408
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity