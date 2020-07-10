10871 Royal Devon Way

Amenities

Furnished and Turnkey available as an annual rental, with membership available for a transfer fee in the amount of $1,070. to Wycliffe Golf and Country Club. Don't wait! Come live the life you love at Wycliffe Golf and Country Club. Wycliffe tenants enjoy Comcast high speed internet, telephone and cable TV to contain the X1 platform with whole-house DVR, High Definition and 3 additional HD boxes which cover up to 4 TVs with voice activated remotes, including HBO and Showtime. The high speed internet service of 150 mbps speed and telephone service, local and long distance calling, included. Wycliffe has roving guards, paramedics on campus, monitored alarm systems, and manned gates. included Yes, You Deserve it!