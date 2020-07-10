All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 10871 Royal Devon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
10871 Royal Devon Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

10871 Royal Devon Way

10871 Royal Devon Road · (561) 889-6873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10871 Royal Devon Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33449
Wycliffe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished and Turnkey available as an annual rental, with membership available for a transfer fee in the amount of $1,070. to Wycliffe Golf and Country Club. Don't wait! Come live the life you love at Wycliffe Golf and Country Club. Wycliffe tenants enjoy Comcast high speed internet, telephone and cable TV to contain the X1 platform with whole-house DVR, High Definition and 3 additional HD boxes which cover up to 4 TVs with voice activated remotes, including HBO and Showtime. The high speed internet service of 150 mbps speed and telephone service, local and long distance calling, included. Wycliffe has roving guards, paramedics on campus, monitored alarm systems, and manned gates. included Yes, You Deserve it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10871 Royal Devon Way have any available units?
10871 Royal Devon Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10871 Royal Devon Way have?
Some of 10871 Royal Devon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10871 Royal Devon Way currently offering any rent specials?
10871 Royal Devon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10871 Royal Devon Way pet-friendly?
No, 10871 Royal Devon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 10871 Royal Devon Way offer parking?
Yes, 10871 Royal Devon Way offers parking.
Does 10871 Royal Devon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10871 Royal Devon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10871 Royal Devon Way have a pool?
No, 10871 Royal Devon Way does not have a pool.
Does 10871 Royal Devon Way have accessible units?
No, 10871 Royal Devon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10871 Royal Devon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10871 Royal Devon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10871 Royal Devon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10871 Royal Devon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10871 Royal Devon Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct
Lake Worth, FL 33449
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive
Wellington, FL 33414
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity