Osprey, FL
4252 EXPEDITION WAY
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

4252 EXPEDITION WAY

4252 Expedition Way · No Longer Available
Location

4252 Expedition Way, Osprey, FL 34229
Sarabay Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this almost brand new town home in Osprey, Florida. The three-year new unit is perfectly designed with master bedroom walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, and a den! The two bathrooms are model type bathrooms with rich dark cabinets and solid counter tops. The dream kitchen has stainless steel appliances and pendant lights for adding just the right amount of ambiance. Ceiling fans throughout! Relax on your screened lanai with peaceful views of the lake and woods and therapeutic sounds of the water fountain. Bay Street is conveniently located to Siesta & Nokomis beaches, Legacy Trail and Oscar Scherer State Park. Community resort style pool and gym with clubhouse. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 EXPEDITION WAY have any available units?
4252 EXPEDITION WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osprey, FL.
What amenities does 4252 EXPEDITION WAY have?
Some of 4252 EXPEDITION WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 EXPEDITION WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4252 EXPEDITION WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 EXPEDITION WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4252 EXPEDITION WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 4252 EXPEDITION WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4252 EXPEDITION WAY does offer parking.
Does 4252 EXPEDITION WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 EXPEDITION WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 EXPEDITION WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4252 EXPEDITION WAY has a pool.
Does 4252 EXPEDITION WAY have accessible units?
No, 4252 EXPEDITION WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 EXPEDITION WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4252 EXPEDITION WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4252 EXPEDITION WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4252 EXPEDITION WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
