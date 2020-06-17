4252 EXPEDITION WAY

Amenities

Enjoy this almost brand new town home in Osprey, Florida. The three-year new unit is perfectly designed with master bedroom walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, and a den! The two bathrooms are model type bathrooms with rich dark cabinets and solid counter tops. The dream kitchen has stainless steel appliances and pendant lights for adding just the right amount of ambiance. Ceiling fans throughout! Relax on your screened lanai with peaceful views of the lake and woods and therapeutic sounds of the water fountain. Bay Street is conveniently located to Siesta & Nokomis beaches, Legacy Trail and Oscar Scherer State Park. Community resort style pool and gym with clubhouse. Sorry no pets.