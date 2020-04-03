4226 FRONTIER LANE

Amenities

Please check the 3D matter port tour, all the utilities are included in the rental amount. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST .Start enjoying the Florida lifestyle at Bay Street! The spacious floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, and an attached one car garage. Oversized windows allow Florida sunshine to fill this home with light. Beautiful 18x18 ceramic floor tile in the main living areas. Kitchen features a large center island, 42” Espresso cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, granite countertops, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have matching cabinets and ivory cultured marble counters with integral sinks. Double slider opens to screened corner balcony. Master suite features large walk-in closet and tiled bathroom with double vanity. Maintenance free community includes gated entry, resort style community pool, fully equipped fitness room, and community club room. Conveniently located between downtown Sarasota and Venice, close proximity to the Legacy Trail, Oscar Scherer Park, the areas top-rated beaches, and numerous dining and shopping venues.