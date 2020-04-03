All apartments in Osprey
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4226 FRONTIER LANE

4226 Frontier Lane · (941) 400-6552
Location

4226 Frontier Lane, Osprey, FL 34229
Sarabay Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Please check the 3D matter port tour, all the utilities are included in the rental amount. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST .Start enjoying the Florida lifestyle at Bay Street! The spacious floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, and an attached one car garage. Oversized windows allow Florida sunshine to fill this home with light. Beautiful 18x18 ceramic floor tile in the main living areas. Kitchen features a large center island, 42” Espresso cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, granite countertops, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have matching cabinets and ivory cultured marble counters with integral sinks. Double slider opens to screened corner balcony. Master suite features large walk-in closet and tiled bathroom with double vanity. Maintenance free community includes gated entry, resort style community pool, fully equipped fitness room, and community club room. Conveniently located between downtown Sarasota and Venice, close proximity to the Legacy Trail, Oscar Scherer Park, the areas top-rated beaches, and numerous dining and shopping venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 FRONTIER LANE have any available units?
4226 FRONTIER LANE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4226 FRONTIER LANE have?
Some of 4226 FRONTIER LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 FRONTIER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4226 FRONTIER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 FRONTIER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4226 FRONTIER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 4226 FRONTIER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4226 FRONTIER LANE does offer parking.
Does 4226 FRONTIER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 FRONTIER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 FRONTIER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4226 FRONTIER LANE has a pool.
Does 4226 FRONTIER LANE have accessible units?
No, 4226 FRONTIER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 FRONTIER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4226 FRONTIER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4226 FRONTIER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4226 FRONTIER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
