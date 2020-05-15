All apartments in Osprey
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:26 AM

239 WOODLAND DRIVE

239 Woodland Drive · (941) 232-2898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Woodland Drive, Osprey, FL 34229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 239 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Great place to get away! Pine Run is located on a beautiful 27 acre site, one mile from Casey Key. The community has 2 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, walking trails, kayak racks, a pickle ball court, clubhouse with rec center, weight room and sauna. This immaculate end unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths., large living room, dining room, and kitchen with nook. This unit has been completely updated! Sliding glass doors open to your private lanai. Washer/dryer inside unit. Close to the Legacy Trail and Blackburn Point Park! Casey Key Fish House and Tiki Bar are just a short distance away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 WOODLAND DRIVE have any available units?
239 WOODLAND DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 WOODLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 239 WOODLAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 WOODLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
239 WOODLAND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 WOODLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 239 WOODLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 239 WOODLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 239 WOODLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 239 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 WOODLAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 WOODLAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 239 WOODLAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 239 WOODLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 239 WOODLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 239 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 WOODLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 WOODLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
