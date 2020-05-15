239 WOODLAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool sauna tennis court

Great place to get away! Pine Run is located on a beautiful 27 acre site, one mile from Casey Key. The community has 2 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, walking trails, kayak racks, a pickle ball court, clubhouse with rec center, weight room and sauna. This immaculate end unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths., large living room, dining room, and kitchen with nook. This unit has been completely updated! Sliding glass doors open to your private lanai. Washer/dryer inside unit. Close to the Legacy Trail and Blackburn Point Park! Casey Key Fish House and Tiki Bar are just a short distance away!