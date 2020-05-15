239 WOODLAND DRIVE

Amenities
Great place to get away! Pine Run is located on a beautiful 27 acre site, one mile from Casey Key. The community has 2 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, walking trails, kayak racks, a pickle ball court, clubhouse with rec center, weight room and sauna. This immaculate end unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths., large living room, dining room, and kitchen with nook. This unit has been completely updated! Sliding glass doors open to your private lanai. Washer/dryer inside unit. Close to the Legacy Trail and Blackburn Point Park! Casey Key Fish House and Tiki Bar are just a short distance away!