Osprey, FL
232 Hidden Bay Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

232 Hidden Bay Dr

232 Hidden Bay Drive · (401) 458-0144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL 34229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Annual Lease- Hidden Bay - Osprey/Sarasota, Fl - Property Id: 255333

3 Bed/3 Bath (3) third floor corner end unit condo in Hidden Bay,Osprey/Sarasota area. Spacious and open, unit features new appliances, new carpet, fresh paint, elevator and (2) two car garage. (2) Two Bedrooms en-suite with third Bedroom easily an Office/ TV room;Eat in Kitchen with Dining Room/ Family Room , Laundry Room and screened and glass enclosed Lanai overlooking Little Sarasota Bay. Hidden Bay amenities include Tennis Courts, Heated Pool and Spa, Gym/ Workout Room, Pier on Sarasota Bay and Gated Driveway entrance as well as pass code for building entrance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255333
Property Id 255333

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Hidden Bay Dr have any available units?
232 Hidden Bay Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 Hidden Bay Dr have?
Some of 232 Hidden Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Hidden Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
232 Hidden Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Hidden Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 232 Hidden Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 232 Hidden Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 232 Hidden Bay Dr does offer parking.
Does 232 Hidden Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Hidden Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Hidden Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 232 Hidden Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 232 Hidden Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 232 Hidden Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Hidden Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Hidden Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Hidden Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Hidden Bay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
