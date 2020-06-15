232 Hidden Bay Dr

Amenities
Annual Lease- Hidden Bay - Osprey/Sarasota, Fl - Property Id: 255333
3 Bed/3 Bath (3) third floor corner end unit condo in Hidden Bay,Osprey/Sarasota area. Spacious and open, unit features new appliances, new carpet, fresh paint, elevator and (2) two car garage. (2) Two Bedrooms en-suite with third Bedroom easily an Office/ TV room;Eat in Kitchen with Dining Room/ Family Room , Laundry Room and screened and glass enclosed Lanai overlooking Little Sarasota Bay. Hidden Bay amenities include Tennis Courts, Heated Pool and Spa, Gym/ Workout Room, Pier on Sarasota Bay and Gated Driveway entrance as well as pass code for building entrance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255333
Property Id 255333
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5841853)