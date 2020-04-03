232 EXPLORER DRIVE

Amenities

Do you want to rent a BRAND NEW beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms. 2 baths , 1 car garage located on the second floor . All utilities such as electric, Cable and internet are included in the price. This maintenance free community includes gated entry, resort style community pool, cabana, fitness room, and club room. The construction is concrete block, impact resistant glass windows, tile roof, and paver driveway. The community is conveniently located to Sarasota, Venice, Casey Key, the beaches, dining, shopping, the Legacy Trail, Oscar Scherer Park, and A+ Pineview. May-November $2200. per month and December and April $3000.