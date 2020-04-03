160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE

Amenities

Tastefully furnished condo located in Osprey close to PIne View school available SEASONAL ONLY. All utilities are included in the rent price. Spacious "Heron" floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, attached one car garage. Kitchen features a large center island...great for cooking and entertaining!! Stylish 42" wood cabinets, granite kitchen counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Double slider opens to screened corner balcony. Master Bedroom features large walk-in closet, tiled walk-in shower, and double vanity. Maintenance Free Community includes gated entry, resort style community pool, fitness center, and community club room. Conveniently located between downtown Sarasota & Venice, Bay street has it all nearby-Legacy Trail, Oscar Schrer park, sandy beaches, dining, and shopping.