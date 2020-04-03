All apartments in Osprey
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE

160 Navigation Circle · (941) 400-6552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL 34229
Sarabay Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 160 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Tastefully furnished condo located in Osprey close to PIne View school available SEASONAL ONLY. All utilities are included in the rent price. Spacious "Heron" floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, attached one car garage. Kitchen features a large center island...great for cooking and entertaining!! Stylish 42" wood cabinets, granite kitchen counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Double slider opens to screened corner balcony. Master Bedroom features large walk-in closet, tiled walk-in shower, and double vanity. Maintenance Free Community includes gated entry, resort style community pool, fitness center, and community club room. Conveniently located between downtown Sarasota & Venice, Bay street has it all nearby-Legacy Trail, Oscar Schrer park, sandy beaches, dining, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have any available units?
160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have?
Some of 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
