136 OSPREY POINT DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage guest suite lobby media room

EXQUISITELY STUNNING "GEORGIAN ESTATE HOME" nestled on a BAY FRONT lot in one of Sarasota's premier gated communities. Sweeping double stairway entry opens to a breathtaking two-story grand salon. Meticulous, with custom renovations throughout. Outstanding kitchen with polished wood cabinets and granite bar, lovely family room and large breakfast room, enjoy casual and formal living. Covered loggia leads out to the open infinity pool and expansive views. On the upper level, enjoy exceptional views over the preserve to the Bay with outstanding sunsets and beyond to the GULF OF MEXICO. Nature preserves adjoining the Intercoastal waterway. Three levels of exquisite living space including a non-conforming lower level with a 4+ bay, porcelain tiled garage which opens to a formal lobby with an elevator, entry to a large work-out room and a separate 2 bedroom guest suite, perfect for in-laws or a live-in nanny. An oversized laundry/hobby room on this level as well as space for a home theater. The Oaks offers 24 hour gated security. This is luxury living at it's finest