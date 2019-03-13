All apartments in Osprey
136 OSPREY POINT DR

136 Osprey Point Drive · (941) 376-4500
Location

136 Osprey Point Drive, Osprey, FL 34229
Oaks

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 9 Bath · 8843 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
lobby
media room
EXQUISITELY STUNNING "GEORGIAN ESTATE HOME" nestled on a BAY FRONT lot in one of Sarasota's premier gated communities. Sweeping double stairway entry opens to a breathtaking two-story grand salon. Meticulous, with custom renovations throughout. Outstanding kitchen with polished wood cabinets and granite bar, lovely family room and large breakfast room, enjoy casual and formal living. Covered loggia leads out to the open infinity pool and expansive views. On the upper level, enjoy exceptional views over the preserve to the Bay with outstanding sunsets and beyond to the GULF OF MEXICO. Nature preserves adjoining the Intercoastal waterway. Three levels of exquisite living space including a non-conforming lower level with a 4+ bay, porcelain tiled garage which opens to a formal lobby with an elevator, entry to a large work-out room and a separate 2 bedroom guest suite, perfect for in-laws or a live-in nanny. An oversized laundry/hobby room on this level as well as space for a home theater. The Oaks offers 24 hour gated security. This is luxury living at it's finest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 OSPREY POINT DR have any available units?
136 OSPREY POINT DR has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 OSPREY POINT DR have?
Some of 136 OSPREY POINT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 OSPREY POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
136 OSPREY POINT DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 OSPREY POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 136 OSPREY POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 136 OSPREY POINT DR offer parking?
Yes, 136 OSPREY POINT DR does offer parking.
Does 136 OSPREY POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 OSPREY POINT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 OSPREY POINT DR have a pool?
Yes, 136 OSPREY POINT DR has a pool.
Does 136 OSPREY POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 136 OSPREY POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 136 OSPREY POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 OSPREY POINT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 OSPREY POINT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 OSPREY POINT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
