All apartments in Osprey
Find more places like 102 WOODLAND PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osprey, FL
/
102 WOODLAND PLACE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:15 AM

102 WOODLAND PLACE

102 Woodland Place · (941) 993-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Osprey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

102 Woodland Place, Osprey, FL 34229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
guest suite
tennis court
PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED. Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, and a circular stairwell to the second floor level with a full den office and guest suite with Queen Bed. The main floor opens with a well designed EAT IN kitchen with quartz counters and a breakfast bar. Spacious Master suite with Queen bed and access to the spacious peaceful screened lanai. Stroll to the amenities at Pine Run and enjoy the Tennis courts, pickle ball, fitness, clubhouse and two heated pools. Minutes to Downtown Sarasota, Venice, Gulf Beaches, and walking distance to Publix grocery and restaurants. Sorry No Pets for Tenants. Available NOW for a TWO MONTH stay or longer through December 2020. Condo is not available for lease in Season 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 WOODLAND PLACE have any available units?
102 WOODLAND PLACE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 WOODLAND PLACE have?
Some of 102 WOODLAND PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 WOODLAND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
102 WOODLAND PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 WOODLAND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 102 WOODLAND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 102 WOODLAND PLACE offer parking?
No, 102 WOODLAND PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 102 WOODLAND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 WOODLAND PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 WOODLAND PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 102 WOODLAND PLACE has a pool.
Does 102 WOODLAND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 102 WOODLAND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 102 WOODLAND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 WOODLAND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 WOODLAND PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 WOODLAND PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 WOODLAND PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Osprey 1 BedroomsOsprey 2 Bedrooms
Osprey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOsprey Luxury Places
Osprey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FL
Progress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity