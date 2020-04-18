102 WOODLAND PLACE

Amenities

PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED. Vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, and a circular stairwell to the second floor level with a full den office and guest suite with Queen Bed. The main floor opens with a well designed EAT IN kitchen with quartz counters and a breakfast bar. Spacious Master suite with Queen bed and access to the spacious peaceful screened lanai. Stroll to the amenities at Pine Run and enjoy the Tennis courts, pickle ball, fitness, clubhouse and two heated pools. Minutes to Downtown Sarasota, Venice, Gulf Beaches, and walking distance to Publix grocery and restaurants. Sorry No Pets for Tenants. Available NOW for a TWO MONTH stay or longer through December 2020. Condo is not available for lease in Season 2021.