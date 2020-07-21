Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

7002 Buttonbush Loop Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Harmony Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner lot home in Harmony. Relax on your front porch & enjoy the scenic view in Harmony. Split bedroom floor plan. Wood laminate and tile floors throughout the entire home with 2 car garage and interior laundry room- washer/dryer included for your convenience. Master suite includes his & her closets, double sinks, separate shower w/garden tub. Lawn care included. Stroll along 12.5 miles of walking trails, or spend a relaxing afternoon boating on one of the many lakes. There are numerous sports courts for anyone interested in a friendly match of baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis or volleyball, as well as a swimming pool and the Harmony Golf Preserve. This community offers a tranquil escape, with the excitement of both Orlando and Floridas beautiful beaches only a short drive away. Only 20 minutes to Lake Nona/Medical city. Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee however some breed, weight and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



