7002 Buttonbush Loop
7002 Buttonbush Loop

7002 Buttonbush Loop · No Longer Available
7002 Buttonbush Loop, Osceola County, FL 34773
Harmony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
7002 Buttonbush Loop Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Harmony Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner lot home in Harmony. Relax on your front porch & enjoy the scenic view in Harmony. Split bedroom floor plan. Wood laminate and tile floors throughout the entire home with 2 car garage and interior laundry room- washer/dryer included for your convenience. Master suite includes his & her closets, double sinks, separate shower w/garden tub. Lawn care included. Stroll along 12.5 miles of walking trails, or spend a relaxing afternoon boating on one of the many lakes. There are numerous sports courts for anyone interested in a friendly match of baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis or volleyball, as well as a swimming pool and the Harmony Golf Preserve. This community offers a tranquil escape, with the excitement of both Orlando and Floridas beautiful beaches only a short drive away. Only 20 minutes to Lake Nona/Medical city. Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee however some breed, weight and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

(RLNE3315630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7002 Buttonbush Loop have any available units?
7002 Buttonbush Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 7002 Buttonbush Loop have?
Some of 7002 Buttonbush Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7002 Buttonbush Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7002 Buttonbush Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 Buttonbush Loop pet-friendly?
No, 7002 Buttonbush Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 7002 Buttonbush Loop offer parking?
Yes, 7002 Buttonbush Loop offers parking.
Does 7002 Buttonbush Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7002 Buttonbush Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 Buttonbush Loop have a pool?
Yes, 7002 Buttonbush Loop has a pool.
Does 7002 Buttonbush Loop have accessible units?
No, 7002 Buttonbush Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 Buttonbush Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7002 Buttonbush Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 7002 Buttonbush Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 7002 Buttonbush Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
