All apartments in Osceola County
Find more places like 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
5611 BARLETTA DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

5611 BARLETTA DRIVE

5611 Barletta Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5611 Barletta Dr, Osceola County, FL 34773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come take a look at this Amazing open Floor plan House. Great for entertainment. This 3 Bedroom 2 bath built in 2018 home offers a large granite counter top kitchen completely open to the main Livingroom. The master room is Huge and offers a split bedroom plan. the home also comes with all appliances including the washer and dryer. The patio offers a balcony that is screened in and the patio is completely fenced in.
Also included in the rent is a complete water filtration system for the house. This unique property is close to everything while offering seclusion and privacy rarely seen on the market! Located within minutes of Lake Nona, 417, Medical City and Saint Cloud. Welcome home. Lawn service is not included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE have any available units?
5611 BARLETTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE have?
Some of 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5611 BARLETTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5611 BARLETTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir
Osceola County, FL 34741
The Meadows at ChampionsGate
9116 Integra Meadows Dr
Davenport, FL 33896
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLMeadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCelebration, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FLSt. Cloud, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLAvon Park, FLHorizon West, FLWilliamsburg, FLCocoa, FLCocoa West, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College