5611 BARLETTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come take a look at this Amazing open Floor plan House. Great for entertainment. This 3 Bedroom 2 bath built in 2018 home offers a large granite counter top kitchen completely open to the main Livingroom. The master room is Huge and offers a split bedroom plan. the home also comes with all appliances including the washer and dryer. The patio offers a balcony that is screened in and the patio is completely fenced in.

Also included in the rent is a complete water filtration system for the house. This unique property is close to everything while offering seclusion and privacy rarely seen on the market! Located within minutes of Lake Nona, 417, Medical City and Saint Cloud. Welcome home. Lawn service is not included in the rent.