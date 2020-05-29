5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool sauna tennis court

Welcome home! BEAUTIFUL 3 BED - 2 BATH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO that comes completely turn key with all living needs! Looking for a 6-12 months lease... The property has been professionally staged and decorated with high quality mattresses and Roku Tv's on each bedroom, as well as Fully Equipped Kitchen that has everything you could possibly need, you just need to bring your clothes! This condo is safely located on a second floor, situated in the highly desired Villas at Laguna Bay community, that features a Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Court, Gym and Sauna with no extra fees! Laundry is included located inside the condo. The unit has an Open floor plan, Tile in all common areas and tons of Natural Light plus an outside storage. Within 15 min to Disney, 5-10 min to shopping plazas, and 25 min to the Airport! Don’t let this opportunity pass you by ! Make this house your home, call us for an appointment. 3D virtual tour and Walk through video also available!!