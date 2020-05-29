All apartments in Osceola County
5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE

5014 Laguna Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5014 Laguna Bay Circle, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
Welcome home! BEAUTIFUL 3 BED - 2 BATH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO that comes completely turn key with all living needs! Looking for a 6-12 months lease... The property has been professionally staged and decorated with high quality mattresses and Roku Tv's on each bedroom, as well as Fully Equipped Kitchen that has everything you could possibly need, you just need to bring your clothes! This condo is safely located on a second floor, situated in the highly desired Villas at Laguna Bay community, that features a Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Court, Gym and Sauna with no extra fees! Laundry is included located inside the condo. The unit has an Open floor plan, Tile in all common areas and tons of Natural Light plus an outside storage. Within 15 min to Disney, 5-10 min to shopping plazas, and 25 min to the Airport! Don’t let this opportunity pass you by ! Make this house your home, call us for an appointment. 3D virtual tour and Walk through video also available!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5014 LAGUNA BAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
