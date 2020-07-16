All apartments in Osceola County
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

4350 Osceola Trail Rd

4350 Osceola Trail Road · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4350 Osceola Trail Road, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,468

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! UPSCALE APARTMENT LIVING WITH ENTICING RETREATS AT EVERY TURN. WHEN YOU ENTER YOUR 1, 2 OR 3-BEDROOM APARTMENT-SUITE, YOU WILL FIND IT COMPLETE WITH DESIGNER FINISHES, METICULOUS ATTENTION TO DETAILS, AND EVERY CONVENIENCE YOU CAN THINK OF. LIVE IN COMFORT, ENTERTAIN IN STYLE, UPGRADE TO TECHNOLOGY AND GO GREEN, IT'S ALL DESIGNED WITH YOU IN MIND.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350 Osceola Trail Rd have any available units?
4350 Osceola Trail Rd has a unit available for $1,468 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4350 Osceola Trail Rd have?
Some of 4350 Osceola Trail Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350 Osceola Trail Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4350 Osceola Trail Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 Osceola Trail Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4350 Osceola Trail Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 4350 Osceola Trail Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4350 Osceola Trail Rd offers parking.
Does 4350 Osceola Trail Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4350 Osceola Trail Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 Osceola Trail Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4350 Osceola Trail Rd has a pool.
Does 4350 Osceola Trail Rd have accessible units?
No, 4350 Osceola Trail Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 Osceola Trail Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4350 Osceola Trail Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4350 Osceola Trail Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4350 Osceola Trail Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4350 Osceola Trail Rd?
Add a Message
