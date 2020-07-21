All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

3930 PORT SEA PLACE

3930 Port Sea Place · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Port Sea Place, Osceola County, FL 34746
Isles of Bellalago

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Isles of Bella Lago a Gated Community. Resort-style living with amenities from a Resort Style pool, Gym, Walking Trails, Boat ramp access, tennis club events, etc Enjoy Florida Living at it's finest. Minutes from Disney, shopping and brand new Valencia College Campus. 4 Bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms and a loft that can be your 5th bedroom with a closet and private Bath. Tiled floors and Laminate wood in bedrooms make this home easy to clean and maintain. Crown Molding Throughout the home, upgraded paint Large Master Bedroom, his and hers Closets and a Spa Tub with shower. Large Kitchen with Island and extra Cabinets. Enclosed Patio so you can enjoy the cool summer breezes and a large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 PORT SEA PLACE have any available units?
3930 PORT SEA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 3930 PORT SEA PLACE have?
Some of 3930 PORT SEA PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 PORT SEA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3930 PORT SEA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 PORT SEA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3930 PORT SEA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 3930 PORT SEA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3930 PORT SEA PLACE offers parking.
Does 3930 PORT SEA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 PORT SEA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 PORT SEA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3930 PORT SEA PLACE has a pool.
Does 3930 PORT SEA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3930 PORT SEA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 PORT SEA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 PORT SEA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3930 PORT SEA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3930 PORT SEA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
