3930 PORT SEA PLACE

Isles of Bella Lago a Gated Community. Resort-style living with amenities from a Resort Style pool, Gym, Walking Trails, Boat ramp access, tennis club events, etc Enjoy Florida Living at it's finest. Minutes from Disney, shopping and brand new Valencia College Campus. 4 Bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms and a loft that can be your 5th bedroom with a closet and private Bath. Tiled floors and Laminate wood in bedrooms make this home easy to clean and maintain. Crown Molding Throughout the home, upgraded paint Large Master Bedroom, his and hers Closets and a Spa Tub with shower. Large Kitchen with Island and extra Cabinets. Enclosed Patio so you can enjoy the cool summer breezes and a large backyard.