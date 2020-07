Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Furnished Townhouse for Rent!!Close to Disney with great amenities, Pool, clubhouse, tiki bar, game room, tennis courts, basketball courts, water park, playground, and beach volleyball courts. This 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome is just 15 minutes to Walt Disney World Resort. The unit is fully furnished with laminate flooring. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with the other two bedrooms upstairs. Gated 24 hour.