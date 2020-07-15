2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo just minutes from shopping, restaurants and major attractions. Large living room Dining Room combo with flat screen TV, Couches and full Dining set. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet and renovated Bathroom. 2 Additional Bedrooms with large closets share a Bathroom. Washer and Dryer included. Community features a tennis court, volleyball court, a playground, fitness center and pool.24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.