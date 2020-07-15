All apartments in Osceola County
2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:42 AM

2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD

2046 Royal Bay Boulevard · (407) 744-4301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2046 Royal Bay Boulevard, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,521

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
volleyball court
Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo just minutes from shopping, restaurants and major attractions. Large living room Dining Room combo with flat screen TV, Couches and full Dining set. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet and renovated Bathroom. 2 Additional Bedrooms with large closets share a Bathroom. Washer and Dryer included. Community features a tennis court, volleyball court, a playground, fitness center and pool.24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,521 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2046 ROYAL BAY BOULEVARD?
