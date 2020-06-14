Apartment List
/
FL
/
ormond by the sea
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ormond-by-the-Sea renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1926 OCEAN SHORE BLVD
1926 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Direct ocean front, quite boutique condo, completely renovated, centrally located to all Ormond Beach has to offer, short drive north to Flagler Beach, short drive south to Daytona Beach, second floor unit, spacious ocean views from every room with
Results within 1 mile of Ormond-by-the-Sea

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
912 N Halifax Drive
912 North Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Awesome home in Ormond/Beachside available for rent June 1st. Hardwood flooring throughout, mini split systems and updated baths and kitchen. Flex room could be office, den, media room or play room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ortona
1 Unit Available
230 Hartford Avenue
230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1330 sqft
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tomoka Estates
1 Unit Available
1140 Roberts Street
1140 Roberts Street, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1335 sqft
Got to see it to believe it! 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom home in Ormond Beach for lease. Skylights in the massive great room light up the hardwood floors, opening to upgraded kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
200 N Yonge Street
200 North Yonge Street, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
3 Bedroom Vintage Home nestled on a 2.5 acre lot in the middle of Ormond. Tucked back off US1 is a sweet vintage home for lease. Concrete Block home with original hardwood floors. Knotty Pine wood cabinet kitchen with Washer/Dryer hook-up.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
210 Lemon Tree Lane
210 Lemon Tree Lane, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1178 sqft
Super clean town home with lake view. Located in the country setting of the Lakes of Pine Run.
Results within 10 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Daytona
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
35 Magnolia Dr S
35 Magnolia Drive South, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Plantation Bay in Ormond Beach - Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath upstairs condo located on the golf course in Plantation Bay. Wood laminate floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
516 Phoenix Avenue
516 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 35

Last updated December 10 at 09:57pm
Breakaway Trails
1 Unit Available
66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY
66 Tomoka Ridge Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2401 sqft
***WOW*** WHAT A SPECTACULAR LAKEFRONT HOME !!!*** With every upgrade you can ever imagine. This home was built in 2006 as a second home and has barely been lived in “LIKE NEW”.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ormond-by-the-Sea renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Ormond-by-the-Sea 2 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 3 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Ormond-by-the-Sea Apartments with GarageOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with ParkingOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Pool
Ormond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Washer-DryerOrmond-by-the-Sea Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrmond-by-the-Sea Furnished ApartmentsOrmond-by-the-Sea Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLFlagler Beach, FL
Deltona, FLGlencoe, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FLForest City, FLPonce Inlet, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus