Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:52 AM

66 River Drive

66 River Drive · (386) 506-9435
Location

66 River Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL 32176
Ormond By The Sea South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
Escape from your everyday routine at this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath beach rental home. Live life to the fullest and soak up the Central Florida sunshine at Ormond Beach (just 0.3 miles from your door) or explore the Tomoka State Park. This is the perfect beach bungalow for all! Inside, you'll find 1,000 square feet of modern interior with a well-equipped kitchen, ocean-themed accents, tile flooring, and a spacious sunroom that is perfect for post-beach refreshments! Outside there is a covered patio and extra storage space and fenced rear yard. Available June 19th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 River Drive have any available units?
66 River Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 River Drive have?
Some of 66 River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
66 River Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 66 River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond-by-the-Sea.
Does 66 River Drive offer parking?
No, 66 River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 66 River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 River Drive have a pool?
No, 66 River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 66 River Drive have accessible units?
No, 66 River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 66 River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
