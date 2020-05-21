66 River Drive

Amenities

Escape from your everyday routine at this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath beach rental home. Live life to the fullest and soak up the Central Florida sunshine at Ormond Beach (just 0.3 miles from your door) or explore the Tomoka State Park. This is the perfect beach bungalow for all! Inside, you'll find 1,000 square feet of modern interior with a well-equipped kitchen, ocean-themed accents, tile flooring, and a spacious sunroom that is perfect for post-beach refreshments! Outside there is a covered patio and extra storage space and fenced rear yard. Available June 19th