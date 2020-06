Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath is located in desirable Ormond by The Sea. Settle into this beach side paradise which has a fenced in yard and garage. There is ample storage space through out as well as a utility room with washer/ dryer hook ups, and 1/2 bath. Relax or entertain in the spacious Florida Room. Lawn care is included and pets are welcomed with approval and pet fee.

3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 1 Car Garage