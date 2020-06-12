/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:21 PM
67 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Valhalla Ave.
38 Valhalia Avenue, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1848 sqft
Gorgeous Beachside Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing beachside home! This home is completely updated inside and out! This home offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, an open-concept floorplan, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a fenced in yard!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8 JUNIPER Drive
8 Juniper Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1570 sqft
Available October 1st, 2020 This VACATION RENTAL is just minutes away from Daytona Beach in peaceful Ormond by the Sea. Enjoy all the amenities of home with this great beachside property rental. Pet friendly!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
150 Longwood Drive
150 Longwood Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1579 sqft
Walk inside this wonderful house to find a nice size living room that leads to the renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, double over, stainless steal appliances, and cook top. Across from the kitchen is a wet bar..
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.
1 of 19
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
29 Sea Gull Drive
29 Sea Gull Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1426 sqft
29 Sea Gull Drive Available 06/01/20 Ormond Beachside Pool Home - Remodeled beachside pool home! This tastefully and thoughtfully redecorated, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features new kitchen, split bedroom plan, a fenced
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
32 Oakview Circle
32 Oakview Circle, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1290 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath is located in desirable Ormond by The Sea. Settle into this beach side paradise which has a fenced in yard and garage.
Results within 1 mile of Ormond-by-the-Sea
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
114 Amsden Road
114 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1961 sqft
Walk inside this spacious house to find 3 bedrooms with bonus room off the master bedroom. Living room, dining room, and large Florida room. The Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and a separate entrance to the backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
91 Dawn Drive
91 Dawn Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1572 sqft
This Ormond Beach Side beauty is located minutes from the beach and the Halifax River. This single family , 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious living room/ dining area plus a finished family room with a fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Drive
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Tomoka Oaks
1 Unit Available
6 Baywood Drive
6 Baywood Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
Executive Lifestyle meets Florida Lifestyle on a grand and pristine part of town located amongst big beautiful Fairchild Oak Trees in the heart of Ormond Beach's Tomoka Oaks neiighborhood.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29 Indian Trail
29 Indian Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
29 Indian Trail Available 07/06/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome in The Trails - If space is what your family needs, then this is the place for you! Beautiful 2 story town home located in The Trails subdivision with 4 bedrooms/3.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3651 S Central Ave Unit 312
3651 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1377 sqft
- Unit is fully furnished, master bedroom has a king size bed, two other bedrooms have queen size beds. Unit has new triple glass windows in master bedroom, new tiled master bathroom, new hurricane shutters on the ocean side, new flooring.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1 John Anderson Drive
1 John Anderson Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an absolutely gorgeous Penthouse unit with views of the river that are remarkable. Biking and walking trails as well as downtown shopping and great restaurants in walking distance.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
219 12th Street
219 12th Street, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
884 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED AND ADDITION IN PROGRESS. NEW ROOF, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP, NEW FRONT DECK, PARTIALLY FENCED YARD, 2 BLOCKS TO THE RIVER, SCREENED FRONT PORCH, GREAT NEIGHBORS
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18 Morning Dew Trail
18 Morning Dew Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the highly sought after Trails, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. This is a one story end unit, situated in a cul-de-sac for added privacy.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1609 Primo Court
1609 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
For rent! Brand new construction DR Horton custom built 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story 1 car attached garage townhouse.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
200 N Yonge Street
200 North Yonge Street, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
3 Bedroom Vintage Home nestled on a 2.5 acre lot in the middle of Ormond. Tucked back off US1 is a sweet vintage home for lease. Concrete Block home with original hardwood floors. Knotty Pine wood cabinet kitchen with Washer/Dryer hook-up.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
14 Country Club Drive
14 Country Club Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 Country Club Drive in Ormond Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Plantation Bay
1 Unit Available
907 Woodstream Lane
907 Woodstream Lane, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1607 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 907 Woodstream Lane in Volusia County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Ormond-by-the-Sea 2 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 3 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Ormond-by-the-Sea Apartments with GarageOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with ParkingOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLFlagler Beach, FL