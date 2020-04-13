61 Rivocean Drive

Amenities
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage. 2 bedrooms (1 king, 1 queen & 1 twin bed) and 2 baths with a bonus room as an additional Florida Room sleeping area. Bring only your personal items and loved ones, there is a grocery store nearby and this property is prepared for your stress-free vacation. Small pets permitted with deposit and owner approval. RESERVED FEBRUARY-APRIL 2021. *SEASONAL RATE* $1,950 per month.