Last updated April 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

61 Rivocean Drive

61 Rivocean Drive · (386) 451-3586
Location

61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL 32176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage. 2 bedrooms (1 king, 1 queen & 1 twin bed) and 2 baths with a bonus room as an additional Florida Room sleeping area. Bring only your personal items and loved ones, there is a grocery store nearby and this property is prepared for your stress-free vacation. Small pets permitted with deposit and owner approval. RESERVED FEBRUARY-APRIL 2021. *SEASONAL RATE* $1,950 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Rivocean Drive have any available units?
61 Rivocean Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Rivocean Drive have?
Some of 61 Rivocean Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Rivocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
61 Rivocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Rivocean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Rivocean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 61 Rivocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 61 Rivocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 61 Rivocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Rivocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Rivocean Drive have a pool?
No, 61 Rivocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 61 Rivocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 61 Rivocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Rivocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Rivocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Rivocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Rivocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
