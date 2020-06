Amenities

THIS CHARMING BEACH HOUSE IS LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL ORMOND BY THE SEAITS HAS DIRECT ACCESS JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY.ITS CLOSE TO DINING SHOPPING AND CHURCHES.THIS STREET BACKS UP TOBICENTENIAL RECREATIONAL PARK.THIS FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED HOME HAS AN AIRY OPEN FLOORPLAN.YOU WILL SEE OWNERS ATTENTION TO DETAILENHANCING YOUR STAY BEACHSIDE!HOME IS AVAIL FOR SEASONAL ,LONG OR SHORT TERM RENTAL.LEASE RATES VARY.NO DISSAPOINTMENTS HERE.NEW W/D NEWER ROOF A/C ,ELECTRIC AND SEPTIC.PERGO FLOORS AND SUN DRENCHED WINDOWS.LARGE ROOM DIMENSIONS AND CEDAR LINED CLOSETS.BEAUTIFUL LARGE YARD AND OUTDOOR SHOWER.FOR BEACH RINSE.BRING THE FUSSIEST YOU WONT BE DISSA POINTED.