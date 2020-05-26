2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking internet access

Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths. Tommy Bahama Furnishings. Full size Washer and Dryer in unit. Ocean side patio for ocean views and west side patio sunset views. Ample storage. 1 assigned garage parking. Guest parking in garage and outdoor parking. Long term rent can be negotiated from short term rent price. No pets, 6 occupancy maximum (no exclusions). Hurry, this will not last long. Water, Sewer, WIFI, Cable, Trash, Recycling, and Electric Included in rent. Use of Association pool, garage and exterior parking.