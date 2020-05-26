All apartments in Ormond-by-the-Sea
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:50 PM

2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard

2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard · (386) 256-4760
Location

2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL 32176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths. Tommy Bahama Furnishings. Full size Washer and Dryer in unit. Ocean side patio for ocean views and west side patio sunset views. Ample storage. 1 assigned garage parking. Guest parking in garage and outdoor parking. Long term rent can be negotiated from short term rent price. No pets, 6 occupancy maximum (no exclusions). Hurry, this will not last long. Water, Sewer, WIFI, Cable, Trash, Recycling, and Electric Included in rent. Use of Association pool, garage and exterior parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard have any available units?
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard have?
Some of 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond-by-the-Sea.
Does 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
