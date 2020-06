Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise. Fully furnished with all utilities included, and a pool to soak away your stresses - this is the perfect vacation destination. Minutes from popular Daytona Beach tourist area on the NO DRIVE beach.