Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Walk inside this wonderful house to find a nice size living room that leads to the renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, double over, stainless steal appliances, and cook top. Across from the kitchen is a wet bar.. Off the kitchen is a breakfast nook that has French doors leading to the outside. Past the kitchen is a family room with another door leading outside. Off the family room is a master bedroom with bathroom. Back off the living room is 2 other bedroom and a second bathroom. The backyard is fenced in and has a shed behind the house. All information deemed correct but not warranted. More...