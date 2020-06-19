140 Via Madrid Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for. This well-appointed home is available unfurnished or partially furnished (utilities not included), was built in 2015 and features three master suites, multiple outdoor living areas, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and a she shed with electric. The master suite on the first floor has a step in shower and direct access to the back yard patio and courtyard. The main living and dining areas and kitchen are located on the second floor, which also boasts a fire place, balcony and half bath. The spacious kitchen has extra tall cabinets for lots of storage space, granite counters and a stainless steel appliance package with a double oven. The other two master suites are located on the third floor. One has a tub/shower combo, the other features a soaking room complete with a claw foot tub, separate step-in shower, double vanity, a walk in closet and a private balcony with an ocean view.



Dog friendly (breed restrictions apply. No cats.) and located on a quiet street with easy access to the beach and river, as well as dining, shopping and entertainment. Located in the Seabreeze High school district. Lawn care and washer and dryer included. Available SEPTEMBER 1, 2020, this home is currently occupied. Showings are by appointment only.