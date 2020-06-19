All apartments in Ormond-by-the-Sea
Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid Dr

140 Via Madrid · (386) 236-7870
Location

140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL 32176

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2958 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for. This well-appointed home is available unfurnished or partially furnished (utilities not included), was built in 2015 and features three master suites, multiple outdoor living areas, granite counters and stainless steel appliances and a she shed with electric. The master suite on the first floor has a step in shower and direct access to the back yard patio and courtyard. The main living and dining areas and kitchen are located on the second floor, which also boasts a fire place, balcony and half bath. The spacious kitchen has extra tall cabinets for lots of storage space, granite counters and a stainless steel appliance package with a double oven. The other two master suites are located on the third floor. One has a tub/shower combo, the other features a soaking room complete with a claw foot tub, separate step-in shower, double vanity, a walk in closet and a private balcony with an ocean view.

Dog friendly (breed restrictions apply. No cats.) and located on a quiet street with easy access to the beach and river, as well as dining, shopping and entertainment. Located in the Seabreeze High school district. Lawn care and washer and dryer included. Available SEPTEMBER 1, 2020, this home is currently occupied. Showings are by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Via Madrid Dr have any available units?
140 Via Madrid Dr has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Via Madrid Dr have?
Some of 140 Via Madrid Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Via Madrid Dr currently offering any rent specials?
140 Via Madrid Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Via Madrid Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Via Madrid Dr is pet friendly.
Does 140 Via Madrid Dr offer parking?
Yes, 140 Via Madrid Dr does offer parking.
Does 140 Via Madrid Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Via Madrid Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Via Madrid Dr have a pool?
No, 140 Via Madrid Dr does not have a pool.
Does 140 Via Madrid Dr have accessible units?
No, 140 Via Madrid Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Via Madrid Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Via Madrid Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Via Madrid Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Via Madrid Dr has units with air conditioning.
