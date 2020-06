Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Perfect Ormond by the Sea location! Listen to the sound of the ocean from your front yard! You'll love being the 2nd house in from the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath beach bungalow has many upgrades including newer appliances w/Granite counter tops, polished terrazzo floors. There is also a utility room,and 1-car garage. Near shopping,and ocean side park.